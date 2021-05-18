Spotify Launches “Frequency” To Celebrate Black Creatives In Music

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Spotify is one of the most popular streaming outlets when it comes to MSPs, especially amongst Black curators with accounts on the platform. From playlist selectors to the ones uploading their own music, African American culture is a driving force when it comes to how popular the platform has even become. Spotify has come to know this as well, and as a response decided to launch a new global initiative called Frequency that’s primary goal is to celebrate Black art.

Frequency will be “a holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture and community,” as the official press release words it. According to information provided to The Root, Spotify’s “Raising the Frequency” Ambassador Program will grant an impressive $50,000 scholarship fund for Black college students trying to enter both the music and tech fields.

More details as reported by The Root below:

The program will also match donations of $25,000 to select community organizations, establish the Frequency Songwriting Camp to bring artists, producers, and songwriters together, and have Spotify’s “Taste” playlist taken over and curated by the likes of Snowfall actor Damson Idris, marketing strategist Karen Civil, Roc Nation exec Lenny S., and more.

Frequency will also deploy a collection of new playlists, such as “This is Frequency,” which will feature new releases from both established and emerging Black artists; “House Party,” which will pay homage to those who’ve led the cultural shift of the Black experience in nightlife; “Ripple Effect,” which will amplify unsigned and lesser-known artists; and “Heard You,” a podcast playlist full of episodes that “embody the Frequency ethos.

Spotify’s head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Sydney Lopes, gave some great insight into why this is such an important move for the brand, saying through a statement, “It’s important for Spotify to recognize that Black artists have influenced and made music across all genres, from country music to Caribbean to pop, and should be celebrated because of its impact on mainstream culture.”

This sounds like an exciting move for Spotify, and an even greater chance for creatives of color to really flex their skills. Let’s get creating!

Spotify Launches “Frequency” To Celebrate Black Creatives In Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

