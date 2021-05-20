Celebrity News
It’s official. Kaavia James is stuntin’ like her famous parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade. The tiny two-year-old tot was captured unboxing Valentino’s black Small Alcove Handbag, which retails for a whopping $3,790.

 

In what might be the cutest video known to man, Kaavia sits on the floor with her mother to open a small Valentino gift box. “Whoa, it’s a dress!” she exclaims. “It’s a purse! I have a purse on,” she continues.

When her mom asks her if she wants to put her new purse back in the box, she responds, “No, I want to keep it on!” Then she goes down to the floor and pretends to sleep with her new Valentino bag. Let’s be honest, I’d probably do the exact same thing if my mother gifted me with a $3,790 luxury bag.

Kaavia’s newest accessory comes in 2 colors, black and Rouge Pur. Made of calfskin leather, the tiny purse features an antique-brass-finish logo and hardware, double twist-lock closure, a front pocket with magnetic closure and an adjustable and removable strap.

The budding fashionista has great taste when it comes to designer pieces. I’m just as in love with her new purse as she is! What do you think? Are you loving the 2-year-old’s luxury purse?

 

Cuteness Overload: 2 Year Old Kaavia James Unboxed A Valentino Purse That Costs More Than My NYC Rent  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

