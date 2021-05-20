Stellar Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Stellar Awards took a backseat to coronavirus last year, but it’s back now!

The 36th Annual Stellar Awards is scheduled to be taped live in Nashville on July 10, 2021. No tickets will be sold as of now, but they may be later as different parts of the nation begin to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Jonathan McReynolds

Kierra Sheard

Maverick City Music

Pastor Mike Jr.

SONG OF THE YEAR

All in His Plan – PJ Morton Ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary

Man of Your Word – Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess, Chandler Moore & Tony Brown

Movin’ On – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Nobody Like Jesus – James Fortune ft. Lisa Knowles Smith

Something Has to Break (Live) – Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anthony Brown; 2econd Wind: Ready

Chandler Moore; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1

Jonathan McReynolds; People

Marvin Sapp; Chosen Vessel

Pastor Mike Jr.; Big: Freedom Sessions

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CeCe Winans, Never Lost, Pure Springs Gospel

Jekalyn Carr; Changing Your Story; Lunjeal Music Group

Kierra Sheard; Kierra; Karew / RCA Inspiration

Naomi Raine; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Motown Gospel

DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

All Nations Music; Come Alive; All Nations/RCA Inspiration

Anthony Brown & group therAPy; 2econd Wind: Ready; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade

Juan & Lisa Winans; It Belongs to Me; DARE Records

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1, Tribl Records

The Clark Sisters, The Return, Karew Entertainment/Motown Gospel

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Traylor; The Unknown; Motown Gospel

Juan & Lisa Winans; It Belongs to Me; DARE Records

Maverick City Music; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records

Melvin Crispell III; I’ve Got A Testimony; BET/RCA Inspiration

Rich Tolbert Jr.; Never Be Defeated; Campfire Music / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Big: Freedom Sessions; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide

Changing Your Story; Jekalyn Carr; Lunjeal Music Group

Kierra; Kierra Sheard; Karew / RCA Inspiration

Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Maverick City Music; Tribl Records

People; Jonathan McReynolds; eOne Music

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Chicago Mass Choir; My Soul Says Yes; New Haven Records

JJ Hairston; Not Holding Back; JamesTown Music / eOne Music

Jonathan Nelson; The Reunion; JToons Music / eOne Music

Rev. Luther Barnes & The Restoration Worship Center Choir; Look to the Hills; SRT / Shanachie

Ricky Dillard; Choirmaster; Motown Gospel

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Anthony Brown & Justin Savage; 2econd Wind: Ready; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade

Fred Hammond; Alright; Face to Face

Jonathan McReynolds, Darryl “LiLMaN” Howell & Rogest “Rosco” Carstarphen, Jr.; People; eOne Music

Tony Brown & Johnathan Jay; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records

Kenneth Leonard, Jr.; Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Motown Gospel

CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

All Nations Music; Come Alive; All Nations/RCA Inspiration

Anthony Brown & group therAPy; 2econd Wind: Ready; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade

Maverick City Music; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records

The Clark Sisters; The Return; Karew Entertainment/Motown Gospel

TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

D. Morton and Gifted; Live Experience in Clarksville, TN

DK. DRU Featuring Bishop Rance Allen, Paul Porter, Chris Byrd & True Victory

The Gospel Legends; Just One Touch

The Clark Sisters; Gospel According to PJ

CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jonathan McReynolds; People; eOne Music

Marvin Sapp; Chosen Vessel; Verity Records

Pastor Mike Jr., Big: Freedom Sessions, Black Smoke Music Worldwide

Travis Greene; Broken Record; RCA Inspiration

TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Byron Cage; Isolation; Malaco/Air Gospel

Donnie McClurkin; A Different Song; Camdon Music / RCA Inspiration

Rev. Luther Barnes; Look to the Hills; SRT / Shanachie

VaShawn Mitchell; Home for Christmas; V Man / Tyscot / Fair Trade

CONTEMPORARY FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CeCe Winans; Never Lost; Pure Springs Gospel

Kierra Sheard; Kierra; Karew/ RCA Inspiration

Koryn Hawthorne; I AM; RCA Inspiration

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Motown Gospe

TRADITIONAL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jekalyn Carr; Changing Your Story; Lunjeal Music Group

Kim Burrell; Gospel According to PJ; Morton Inspiration / Tyscot

Le’Andria Johnson; Gospel According to PJ; Morton Inspiration / Tyscot

Le’Andria Johnson; Hold On; RCA Inspiration

CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

2econd Wind: Ready; Anthony Brown & group therAPy; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade

Big: Freedom Sessions; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide

Kierra; Kierra Sheard; Karew / RCA Inspiration

People; Jonathan McReynolds; eOne Music

TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A Different Song; Donnie McClurkin; Camdon Music / RCA Inspiration

Changing Your Story; JeKalyn Carr; Lunjeal Music Group

My Soul Says Yes; Chicago Mass Choir; New Haven Records

The Cry: A Live Worship Experience; William McDowell; Delivery Room Music / Integrity Music

URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Alright; Fred Hammond; Face to Face

I Got It; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide

It Keeps Happening (Live); Kierra Sheard; Karew / RCA Inspiration

Movin’ On ft. Mali Music; Jonathan McReynolds; eOne Music

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bless Your Name; Deandre’ Berry; All Nations/RCA Inspiration

Never Lost; Cmon Creative; Pure Springs Gospel

People; Austin Peckham; eOne Music

Something Has to Break (Live); James Hairston IV; Karew / RCA Inspiration

Touch from You; David Mann; Tillymann Music Group

TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Chicago Mass Choir; My Soul Says Yes; New Haven Records

Pastor Todd Curry featuring St. Peter, The Rock, Inc. Ministry Choir; Standing on The Rock; TLC Unlimited, Inc.

Rev. Luther Barnes & The Restoration Worship Center Choir; Look to the Hills; SRT / Shanachie

Ricky Dillard; Choirmaster; Motown Gospel

CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Jason McGee & The Choir; Warryn Campbell Presents My Block Inc.; My Block Inc.

JJ Hairston; Not Holding Back; JamesTown Music / eOne Music

Jonathan Nelson; The Reunion; JToons Music / eOne Music

Kenny Lewis & One Voice, Undefeated, PureSound Muzik Group

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Let the Organ Play; David Wright; Godfather Records

My Tribute; Myron Butler; Major Mynor Productions / Sherman James Productions

The Prayer Closet Volume II; Kevin Moore; Independent

SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

2econd Wind: Ready; Anthony Brown & group therAPy; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade

Gospel According to PJ; PJ Morton; Morton Inspiration/Tyscot

Maverick City Christmas; Maverick City Music; Tribl Records

The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack; Various Artists; Releve Entertainment

RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Big: Freedom Sessions; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide

DayBreak; Flame; Clear Sight Music

His Glory Alone; KB; HGA Music / Essential Sound

The Book of Mali; Mali Music; K Approved/RCA Inspiration

YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Alana Inez; Child of the King; Law Ent

Anthony White & Detroit Youth Choir; Glory; DYC Entertainment

Christian Bolar; I Believe; BGA Music Group

Janessa Smith; He’s Able; Inspired Recording

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

D. Morton and Gifted; Live Experience in Clarksville, TN; Band Geek Music Group

God’z Chozen; Sign Me Up; Approve Music Group

The Gospel Legends; Just One Touch; OTH Records

Young Men 4 Christ; Elevation; B.R.A.T.T. Music Studio

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

Stuck in the House: The Pandemic Project; Brik Liam; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade

Changing Your Story; Sherilyn Bennett; Lunjeal Music Group

People; Lawrence Murray; eOne Music

Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Justin Foster & Drew Kellum; Motown Gospel

PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dream Again: Live from Rock City; James Fortune; FIYA World / eOne Music

Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Maverick City Music; Tribl Records

Never Be Defeated; Rich Tolbert Jr.; Campfire Music / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade

Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Motown Gospel

The Maranda Experience Volume 2; Maranda Curtis; Butterfly Works / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade Services

GOSPEL RADIO OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR

KOER-LP FM, Houston

WOKB 1680 AM, Orlando

WPZS Praise 100.9 FM, Charlotte

WYCA Rejoice 102.3 FM, Chicago

LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR

WAGG 610AM/100.1FM, Birmingham

WERM 1220 AM, Mobile

WHAL-FM 95.7 Hallelujah FM, Memphis

WLNO 1060 AM, New Orleans

SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR

Heaven 98.3 FM – WWLD-H2, Tallahassee

WIMG1300, Trenton

WNRR Gospel 1380 & 93.3 FM, Augusta

WTAL Hallelujah 95.3FM & 1450AM, Tallahassee

INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR

God’s House of Hip Hop Radio/GH3 Radio, http://www.gh3radio.com

Power of Worship Radio, http://www.powerofworship.net

PRAYz.FM, http://www.PRAYz.FM

uGospel Radio, http://www.uGospel.com

GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR

Dr. Sctonda Kelly Gordon, WNRR Gospel 1380 & 93.3 FM, Augusta, SC

Carmina Barnett, KRGN 98.5, Killeen/Harker Heights, TX

Melanie Pratt, WPZS – Praise 100.9, Charlotte, NC

Sheilah Belle, WPZZ Praise 104.7 FM, Richmond, VA

Congrats to all the nominees!

Stellar Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees was originally published on getuperica.com