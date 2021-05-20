Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Two Boko Haram Kidnap Survivors Defy The Odds And Graduate College

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Life could’ve turned out drastically different for Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, two out of 276 girls in Chibok, Borno State, Nigeria, that were abducted from the Chibok Government Girls Secondary School on April 24, 2014 by Boko Haram terrorists. However, the strength that both ladies possessed to not only escape capture but then go on to overcome any post-traumatic stress proved to be greater than anything that may been taken or done to them. As a testament to that, both Joy and Lydia have both now graduated college from Southeastern University in Lakeland, FL.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The journey wasn’t an easy feat in the least bit, but anything is possible with a little determination and faith to assist along the way. Bishara even remembers making a deal with God if he let her live according to WFLA, with her quoted as saying, “I had to make the decision if I wanted to jump out and die or go with these people. My choices were die or go with them. Not knowing what they would do with me, I chose to die.” The jump she’s talking about is in reference to the literal one that her, Pogu and 57 other girls who were able to escape the kidnapper’s moving trucks had to do. Sadly, more than 100 of the Chibok girls still remain missing based off a report by columnist Akin Ojumu for The Guardian.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson  played a key role in getting these girls the education they deserved, first visiting the girls to offer them a high school experience in America, which led to a move to Virginia for their freshman year. After eventually graduating from a high school in Oregon, both Bishara and Pogu received scholarships to attend Southeastern University.

Cheers to these ladies! The Black America Web crew is so proud of you both.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Two Boko Haram Kidnap Survivors Defy The Odds And Graduate College  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close