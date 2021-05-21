Indy
HomeIndy

Pike High School program helps guide students to HBCUs and success

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Pike High School used to struggle get students to go to college. Now, 78% of their graduates go on to become college graduates.

A program started in 2006 by Dr. Ruth Woods that steers students to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) is one reason for that success.

“We knew we had a job to do because we didn’t have a lot of students going to college,” Woods said. “Our numbers are just something to be proud of.”

Woods said finding scholarships, putting students on the path to affordable education and steering them toward success still gives her a rush.

The program has opened doors to numerous current and former Pike students they did not know existed.

“I did not grow up learning about HBCUs,” Isaiah Martin, a senior at Pike, said. “My mother went to a PWI. It’s not really talked about in my family.”

Read more from WRTV here

Pike High School program helps guide students to HBCUs and success  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close