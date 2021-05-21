Indy
Family wants justice for 12-year-old shot on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 3:30 Thursday morning, Dayshawn Bills, 12, was playing video games with family in his grandmother’s living room when stray bullets came flying through the home.

Dayshawn was hit in the head. The young boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Family members explained that he is currently on life support and doctors are running tests.

“My nephew was hit in the back of the head. It’s just senseless. He was 12 years old,” Ricky Williams, Dayshawn’s uncle said.

Photos
Close