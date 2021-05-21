After Securing Chauvin Conviction, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Will Lead Prosecution In Daunte Wright’s Killing

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead the investigation into the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist who was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center by a white officer, Kim Potter, at the height of racial tension surrounding the Derek Chauvin murder trial.
Activists have pushed for either an independent prosecutor or Ellison’s office to overtake the investigation after the conviction of Chauvin, a case Ellison spearheaded as attorney general.
The case was first assigned to Washington County Attorney Peter Orput over Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Prior to Ellison’s office overseeing the case, demonstrators protested outside of Orput’s home in an effort to see Potter prosecuted on an elevated charge of murder. Potter was indicted on second-degree manslaughter and will stand trial in December.
Wright was shot and killed on April 11, 2021 during a traffic stop. His death continued the heartbreaking narrative of Black community members who were murdered during interactions with law enforcement. Further anger ignited around Wright’s case after law enforcement officials dismissed his death as a mistake, alleging that Potter confused her gun for a taser during the encounter.
“Daunte Wright was a son, a brother, a father, a friend,” Ellison said in a statement Friday. “When he died, he was only 20 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him.”
“I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly. I have had, and continue to have, confidence in how both County Attorney Orput and County Attorney Freeman have handled this case to date. I thank County Attorney Orput for the solid work he and his office have done, and I thank County Attorney Freeman once again for his confidence in my office. I appreciate their partnership as my office takes the lead on this case,” Ellison continued.
The case’s transfer to Elliott’s office elicited a positive response from Brooklyn Center city leadership who also initially backed Ellison’s overseeing of the case.
“Ellison and his team successfully convicted Derek Chauvin to the fullest degree in the landmark George Floyd murder trial,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot said according to the Minnesota Reformer. “I wanted to see this same level of prosecution in Daunte’s case. His family, friends and our community deserve it.”
Freeman’s office is expected to provide staffing to Ellison’s prosecution team. It is unclear whether Ellison’s team will upgrade Potter’s charges at the urging of demonstrators, Wright’s family and supporters.
Rest In Peace: Daunte Wright Is Laid To Rest After Moving Funeral In Minneapolis
8. Rev. Al Sharpton arrivesSource:Getty 8 of 37
9. Courteney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, arrivesSource:Getty 9 of 37
10. Katie Wright, Daunte Wright's mother, arrivesSource:Getty 10 of 37
12. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attends funeralSource:Getty 12 of 37
13. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison attends funeralSource:Getty 13 of 37
15. Rev. Al Sharpton and Daunte Wright's brother Damik Bryant arriveSource:Getty 15 of 37
25.Source:Getty 25 of 37
26.Source:Getty 26 of 37
27.Source:Getty 27 of 37
28.Source:Getty 28 of 37
29.Source:Getty 29 of 37
30.Source:Getty 30 of 37
31.Source:Getty 31 of 37
32.Source:Getty 32 of 37
33.Source:Getty 33 of 37
34.Source:Getty 34 of 37
35. US-MINORITIES-POLICESource:Getty 35 of 37
36.Source:Getty 36 of 37
37.Source:Getty 37 of 37
After Securing Chauvin Conviction, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Will Lead Prosecution In Daunte Wright’s Killing was originally published on newsone.com