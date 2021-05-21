Daily Bread
Home

Count It All Joy: What the Bible Says About Perseverance

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Business Woman Smiling

Source: @NappyStock / nappy.co

We’ve all used or heard the phrase “count it all joy” but sometimes it can be hard to lean into this when you are in the thick of the tests or trials of life. Marlysa Gamblin is here to give some encouraging words on what the Bible says about perseverance and how to truly “count it all joy”!

Sometimes life gets hard and we experience challenges. In the midst of the storm, it is difficult to see any glimpse or hope. This video provides encouraging words to help you count it all joy and provides context for what the Bible says about perseverance in the midst of the trails, stretching, and difficult times!

 

 

RELATED: Scripture of the Day: Psalms 19:7 “Why Study The Bible?”

RELATED: Bradley Beal Shares The Bible Verses That Keep Him Grounded And Connected To God

RELATED: Scripture For The Week “Stay Connected To The Vine”

Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs

5 photos Launch gallery

Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs

Continue reading Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs

Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs

[caption id="attachment_5058872" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: 2020 Soul Train Awards / Getty[/caption] Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby are releasing a new single “We Win” from the soundtrack of the upcoming, reimagined film Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James. Franklin released a snippet from the track and revealed its production from the legendary Just Blaze. The Internet is in awe of the potential of this new single. While others feel, Kirk Franklin may have taken “gospel music a little too far.” Nonetheless, this short snippet sounds like the beginning of a soundtrack to be remembered and celebrated. https://twitter.com/kirkfranklin/status/1395379147770314755?s=20 It makes us reminisce on how Kirk Franklin created a mainstream intersection between Hip Hop and Gospel music years ago. He has pushed the boundaries of secular music in ways that have caused controversy in the Gospel community while making way for younger generations to prosper. There are no bounds for Kirk Franklin when it comes to preaching the good gospel, so this new track alongside Lil Baby and Just Blaze comes as no surprise to his day one fans. For Franklin, it’s not just the music that is inspired by Hip Hop and Black culture. It’s also his early fashion choices in the ’90s when his career began to flourish. The conscious visual aesthetic for his music videos leaned into and helped further create popular culture as we know it. Be sure to stream Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby’s “We Win” tomorrow from the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. Unless, of course, you believe he’s taken it a little too far. Then we would advise you to miss the good word today. Otherwise, let’s take a look at some of Kirk Franklin’s classic Gospel, yet not so Gospel, hits over the years that have an obvious musical influence from the genres of Hip Hop and R&B.

Count It All Joy: What the Bible Says About Perseverance  was originally published on praisedc.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close