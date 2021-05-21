Kirk Franklin Teams Up With Lil Baby & Just Blaze On ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Song, “We Win”

Get Up Erica
One thing about Kirk Franklin is, he’s going to collaborate with hip-hop and R&B artists and make it church. We’ve seen it in his own music (example: “Revolution”) and with other artists like Kanye West. Now, again in a new song with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby called “We Win” off the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie soundtrack. 

“This song is very much so different for me but it’s definitely one of them ones,” Lil Baby wrote on Instagram upon its release. “Thank you [Space Jam] for the opportunity. [Kirk Franklin] this is history.” 

Different, indeed. 

Kirk and a choir open the song with a few words before Lil Baby steps in a few inspirational lines that speak to persevering champions like himself, Kirk Franklin and the movie’s leading star, LeBron James. 

“We will be better than ever/Made a promise we can do it together/And I ain’t breakin’ my word/I just wish that I could fly like a bird/Get away from this earth/Had to pray a prayer felt I was cursed…”

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby worked with legendary producer Just Blaze (known for his work with Roc-A-Fella, DMX, Fabolous, Trey Songz, Diddy, Usher and so many more) to make this happen. It was a highly anticipated collaboration for a highly anticipated sequel. 

Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16. Take a listen to “We Win” by Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby and Just Blaze below!

