2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Downtown Hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting outside a hotel in Downtown Indianapolis left two people dead and two others in serious condition early Monday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 501 W. Washington St. near West Street, across from White River State Park, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“We usually don’t have that much crime at the hotels downtown,” IMPD Captain Lawrence Wheeler said. “They are very safe. We are going to find out why this and and what the issue was.”

Wheeler said officers discovered three men and a woman who had been shot. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while medics transported the third man and woman to an area hospital.

IMPD Officer William Young said the two surviving victims are in serious condition.

Wheeler said it appears the shooting happened outside the hotel, located next to the JW Marriott, and that one of the victims made it inside to the lobby area at some point.

Photos
Close