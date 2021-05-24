Bryan Popin & Tasha Page-Lockhart Celebrate No. 1 Song, Share Things They’ve Learned About Themselves During Shutdown

Get Up Erica
| 05.24.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Bryan Popin and Tasha Page-Lockhart, who currently sit at no. 1 on the Gospel Airplay Billboard chart with “Beautiful Savior,” called in today to discuss their recent collaboration and what they’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Like most people, the pandemic affected their daily routine. Press play up top to hear how Popin says he learned to empathize and how Page-Lockhart learned to become the motivation she needed for herself over the past year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Bryan Popin & Tasha Page-Lockhart Celebrate No. 1 Song, Share Things They’ve Learned About Themselves During Shutdown  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close