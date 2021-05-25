George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police Reform Bill Stalls In Senate

On the one-year anniversary marking the day that their loved one was killed in a harrowing act of police violence, George Floyd‘s family is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to mark the solemn moment.
According to family attorney Ben Crump who spoke with NBC News, the day will begin with the family sitting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prior to visiting the White House. While Crump did not confirm which congressional members other than Pelosi the family will be meeting with, the visit comes amidst another push for meaningful law enforcement reform as it stalls in the Senate.
Earlier this year President Biden urged lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act prior to Floyd’s death anniversary, a move that advocacy organization and some activists believe made a first step towards abolishing law enforcement practices and policies which seek to prevent accountability when Black community members are routinely targeted and often killed by those who vow to serve and protect.
The bi-partisan bill was spearheaded by lawmakers Sens. Cory Booker and Tim Scott, and Rep. Karen Bass. It seeks to end practices at the federal level like chokeholds, a form of deadly force. It also advocates for funding to be allocated to departments which outlaw those practices and provides investment in community programs which aim to form now policies and methods around policing.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is also split in organizer circles, some who believe that the bill does not go far enough to address implicit bias and the foundation of racism embedded within the country which emanates out in the form of state-sanctioned violence.
Lawmakers have failed in moving the bill to a vote in the Senate after the bill passed the house in March. It will undoubtedly face an uphill battle as at least 10 Republicans would have to vote in favor of the bill for it to pass in the Senate.
The act was written last year in the midst of continued calls for reform. But since that time, the ugliness of police involved deaths have prevailed as many more lives were unjustifiable taken since the country watched former Officer Derek Chauvin kneel on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
Those names, Rayshard Brooks, Andre Hill, Daunte Wright, Ma’Khia Bryant, Andrew Brown and so many others have been added to the cannon held up by the Black Lives Matter movement.
Chauvin was found guilty of second and and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter last month. He will be formally sentenced in June and could face life in prison.
Lawmakers say they are hopeful that they will reach a resolution soon.
“While we are still working through our differences on key issues, we continue to make progress toward a compromise and remain optimistic about the prospects of achieving that goal,” Booker, Scott and Bass said in a joint statement on Monday.
SEE ALSO:
1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George Floyd’s Murder?
Clock Is Ticking On Police Reform Agreement Ahead Of George Floyd Anniversary
Justice For George Floyd: Ruling On Derek Chauvin's 'Prolonged' Kneeling Could Mean Longer Prison Sentence
Justice For George Floyd: Ruling On Derek Chauvin's 'Prolonged' Kneeling Could Mean Longer Prison Sentence
1. May 41 of 71
2. May 32 of 71
3. April 283 of 71
4. April 214 of 71
5. April 205 of 71
6. April 196 of 71
7. April 18Source:Getty 7 of 71
8. April 17Source:Getty 8 of 71
9. April 16Source:Getty 9 of 71
10. April 15Source:Getty 10 of 71
11. April 1411 of 71
12. April 1312 of 71
13. April 1313 of 71
14. April 1314 of 71
15. April 1315 of 71
16. April 1216 of 71
17. April 1217 of 71
18. April 1218 of 71
19. April 1219 of 71
20. April 920 of 71
21. April 921 of 71
22. April 922 of 71
23. April 923 of 71
24. April 824 of 71
25. April 825 of 71
26. April 826 of 71
27. April 827 of 71
28. April 728 of 71
29. April 629 of 71
30. April 530 of 71
31. April 531 of 71
32. April 132 of 71
33. April 133 of 71
34. April 134 of 71
35. April 135 of 71
36. March 3136 of 71
37. March 3137 of 71
38. March 3038 of 71
39. March 3039 of 71
40. March 3040 of 71
41. March 3041 of 71
42. March 2942 of 71
43. March 2943 of 71
44. March 2944 of 71
45. March 2945 of 71
46. March 28Source:Getty 46 of 71
47. March 28Source:Getty 47 of 71
48. March 28Source:Getty 48 of 71
49. March 28Source:Getty 49 of 71
50. March 25Source:Getty 50 of 71
51. March 22 - all jurors selected51 of 71
52. March 1952 of 71
53. March 1753 of 71
54. March 1554 of 71
55. March 1155 of 71
56. March 8Source:Getty 56 of 71
57. March 8Source:Getty 57 of 71
58. March 8Source:Getty 58 of 71
59. March 8Source:Getty 59 of 71
60. March 7Source:Getty 60 of 71
61. March 7Source:Getty 61 of 71
62. March 7Source:Getty 62 of 71
63. March 7Source:Getty 63 of 71
64. March 7Source:Getty 64 of 71
65. March 7Source:Getty 65 of 71
66. March 7Source:Getty 66 of 71
67. March 6Source:Getty 67 of 71
68. March 6Source:Getty 68 of 71
69. March 6Source:Getty 69 of 71
70. March 6Source:Getty 70 of 71
71. March 3Source:Getty 71 of 71
George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police Reform Bill Stalls In Senate was originally published on newsone.com