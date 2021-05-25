Indiana Fever unveil Tamika Catchings banner at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis is continuing to celebrate Tamika Catchings and her induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

During halftime of Sunday’s Indiana Fever game, a banner was raised in Catchings’ name in the rafters of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Catchings led the Fever to a WNBA championship in 2012 and also won four Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

The banner is proudly displayed along with former Pacer Hall of Famers, such as Reggie Miller, Mel Daniels, Roger Brown, George McGinnis, and Bobby Slick Leonard.

Catchings was inducted in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (Class of 2020) on Saturday, May 15th in Uncasville, Connecticut.

