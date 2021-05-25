Indy
Woman describes why she made being a foster parent her life’s work

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, more than 300 kids in Indiana are without a home. They are in the Indiana Department of Child Services system, which is in desperate need of foster parents.

Shenay Golden has been a foster parent for 6-1/2 years. She said her grandmother made it her life’s work and she and her kids are continuing the service.

“Foster parenting has been in my family pretty much all my life,” Golden said.

Golden told me foster care is a family affair.

“Six out of nine of my first cousins are adopted,” Golden said.

Now, a foster parent herself Golden says it’s one of the toughest yet most rewarding positions you can have.

