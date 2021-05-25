Indy
Local roads to close this week for North Split project

INDIANAPOLIS — Some local roads in Indianapolis will close on or after Thursday as crews continue construction work on the North Split project.

Between College Avenue and Dorman Street, 10th Street will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian traffic until at least June 25 while crews demolish the Interstate 65 bridge over 10th Street, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

You will still be able to access businesses on 10th Street between College Avenue and Bellefontaine Street, according to the release.

Here’s what you need to know about the detours.

 

Local roads to close this week for North Split project  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

