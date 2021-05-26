IPS planning on return to full in-person learning in 2021-22 school year

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A major shift is coming next school year for Indianapolis Public Schools.

IPS teachers will be focused next fall solely on teaching in-person as the district wants to shift remote learning to two charter schools that offer online academic programs.

District leaders expect most students will return to in-class learning in the fall, especially with more families embracing COVID-19 vaccines.

“We hope that families will choose to be back in the classroom in-person in the fall,” IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said. “We also have to acknowledge there is still plenty of anxiety, concerns and individual circumstances that may not allow that to be a choice that a family is making.”

Options for online learning will be available for IPS students through two charter schools. The Paramount School of Excellence will offer virtual learning for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade, while the Phalen Leadership Academy Virtual School will provide remote academics to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Officials are planning on a couple hundred students taking the remote learning option. Currently, around 5,000 IPS students are learning remotely. Nearly 700 families responded to a survey with 60% saying they would like a full-time virtual option next school year. The school board will vote Thursday on the remote learning options.

