Derion Vence Pleads Guilty In 2019 Death Of 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

Derion Vence, the man charged in the death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis has pled guilty to injury to a child and tampering with evidence, ending a two-year saga into the Houston girl’s disappearance and the discovery of her body next to an Arkansas highway in May 2019.

Vence was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he accepted the plea deal Thursday (May 27) instead of going to trial. He faced a life sentence had a trial jury found Vence guilty. His defense attorney, Dorian Cotlar, said the plea deal was agreed to avoid reliving the case in a trial setting.

“Mr. Vence did not want to put Maleah’s family through this, through a trial,” Cotlar said. “He wanted to accept responsibility for his actions.”

In 2019, Vence gave officers an elaborate and inconsistent story stating three men had attacked him near George Bush Intercontinental Airport and abducted Maleah. Searchers diligently looked for any traces of Davis as family hosted candlelight vigils and the community hoped for her safe return.

Days after his initial statement, police determined Vence was a suspect in the girl’s disappearance and he was arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of hiding her body. Forensic evidence determined blood believed to be Maleah’s was discovered in an Alief-area apartment and surveillance footage nearby showed Vence carrying an abnormally sized laundry basket to his car.

Nearly a month after his arrest, Vence confessed to the crime, first through a jailhouse inmate and then to community activist Quanell X. Houston police and other investigators would locate the remains of Davis in Hope, Arkansas – 330 miles from Houston. Vence had dumped the trash bag containing Maleah and a maintenance crew had ran over the bag with a lawnmower, scattering her remains including the little girl’s pajamas.

Vence said her death was an accident. A murder charge against him was never filed by the Harris County District Attorney’s office. According to Cotlar, law enforcement never felt they had sufficient evidence required to prove such a case.

A grand jury indicted Vence in July 2019, two months after Maleah’s remains were found.

Maleah Davis was laid to rest in a private service on Saturday. The four-year-old girl was tragically killed and 27-year-old Derion Vence, her mother’s boyfriend, has remained the lone suspect. See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home Her service was held at a church in Houston. According to ABC 13, Craig Davis, Maleah’s father, said guests work pink bracelets with Maleah’s name. Brittany Bowens, her mother, released a white dove at the burial ceremony. Maleah Davis was laid to rest in a “My Little Pony” casket, which was her favorite cartoon. A eulogy message titled “Remember Me With Love” was written in her voice and read, “I enjoyed my life and I want to thank everyone who made me laugh, smile and love on you. … At only four years old, I enjoyed school. I loved all my friends at Attitude, Respect and Manners Daycare. I would eagerly make new friends so that we could sing and laugh together everyday. … I will always hug and sing with all my cousins and friends, I love you.” Davis was last seen alive on April and Vence is denying any responsibility, even though he was being held in jail on related charges. “I would never do anything to hurt her. That’s not me,” Vence, 27, told ABC’s Texas station KTRK in an interview earlier thus month. “Ask anyone who knows me, and they’ll tell you I’m not that type of dude and I was good with the kids. I ain’t no killer, bro.” Police claim Vence led them to Maleah’s body but he somehow was still maintaining that he had nothing to do with her death. Vence remains jailed on charges of with tampering a corpse, but he has avoided more serious charges. He originally told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens, who was flying in from Massachusetts the night of May 4. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing. Rest in peace, Maleah Davis. See the images below.

