Indianapolis Mayor, IMPD Chief address gun violence during monthly public safety walk

INDIANAPOLIS — A five-year-old girl shot and wounded in her home. A woman shot and killed near a playground. A man found shot and critically injured in a park. These shootings happened in Indianapolis on Wednesday and add to the growing list of violent and sometimes random acts plaguing the Circle City.

If you happened to be traveling on the city’s east side, near New York Street, you may have noticed officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department walking through neighborhoods. It was a rare, but rewarding sight, as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor joined residents for a public safety walk that afternoon.

“It’s an amazing, wonderful feeling,” Kevin Pedigo said. “I like to see police officers walking beats.”

