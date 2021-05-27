Indy
Holiday World announces fully vaccinated guests don’t need to wear face masks

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World has announced that in light of recent CDC guidance, guests who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask or stay six feet apart at the amusement park.

However, guests at the park who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to follow CDC prevention measures such as, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors in spaces where social distancing isn’t possible, and continue to maintain six feet of physical distance apart.

Holiday World said they are relying on their guests to follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status.

