OWN Announces ‘Young & Gospel’ Reality Series With Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux And Christian Rapper Wande

If you’ve been praying for a good reality show lately, Oprah Winfrey’s OWN has got you covered with an upcoming series that will take you into the lives of four gospel singers on the rise while balancing their faith and respective families.

Deadline reports that the series, officially titled Young & Gospel, will join five existing franchises renewed for the upcoming season of new programming on OWN. The show stars popular gospel singers Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux and Jekalyn Carr, in addition to Christian rapper Wande.

ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media will handle production for the show, and will see Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Jordana Hochman, Phil Thornton and Jen McClure-Metz each handling executive producer duties.

If you’re a fan of one, two or any of these talented musicians, you already know this will be a blessing for sure! Take a look at some recent performances from the stars of Young & Gospel below to get more familiar:

 

