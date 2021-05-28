Community Connection Thursday May 28th 2021

Community Connection
| 05.28.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Thursday May 28th 2021

Oseye Boyd Editor Of The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Guest Hosted Community Connection Live Thursday!
Thursday’s topic was all about Mental Health!
Guests:
Justin R. Beattey – Director of the Stanley W. DeKemper Training Institute for Mental Health America of Indiana, Deputy Director of ICAADA, Director of IAPRSS Mental Health America
Gina Fears – Assistant Director of Recovery/Community Services at Public Advocates in Community re-Entry – PACE
Dr. Carrie Dixon – Treasuerer of the Indiana Association of Black Psychologists
Danny Bridges – Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer
Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close