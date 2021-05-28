Community Connection Thursday May 28th 2021

Oseye Boyd Editor Of The Indianapolis Recorder Newspape r Guest Hosted Community Connection Live Thursday!

Thursday’s topic was all about Mental Health!

Guests: Justin R. Beattey – Director of the Stanley W. DeKemper Training Institute for Mental Health America of Indiana , Deputy Director of ICAADA, Director of IAPRSS Mental Health America

Gina Fears – Assistant Director of Recovery/Community Services at Public Advocates in Community re-Entry – PACE

Dr. Carrie Dixon – Treasuerer of the Indiana Association of Black Psychologists

Danny Bridges – Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer

