Community Connection Thursday May 28th 2021
Oseye Boyd Editor Of The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Guest Hosted Community Connection Live Thursday!
Thursday’s topic was all about Mental Health!
Guests:
Justin R. Beattey – Director of the Stanley W. DeKemper Training Institute for Mental Health America of Indiana, Deputy Director of ICAADA, Director of IAPRSS Mental Health America
Gina Fears – Assistant Director of Recovery/Community Services at Public Advocates in Community re-Entry – PACE
Dr. Carrie Dixon – Treasuerer of the Indiana Association of Black Psychologists
Danny Bridges – Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer
