Community Connection Friday May 28th 2021

Judith Thomas, Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement City of Indianapolis – Government Hosted Communication Live!

She brought on many guests from the City of Indianapolis and more to give us updates and allow you the listener an inside look at the Deputy Mayor’s life and all the responsibilities.

Guests: Andre Zhang – Project Manager for Economic and Community Development at City of Indianapolis

Jordan Rodriguez – Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Manager at City of Indianapolis to discuss jobs.

LeAnnette Pierce – Indianapolis CPCO – Citizens’ Police Complaint Office Interim Executive Director.

Joel Smith – Director at City of Indianapolis. Will speak on the Mayors Neighborhood Advocates and the Mayors Action Center

Fahad Beg – Senior Manager at The City of Indianapolis – Office of Minority & Women Business Development

Ruth Morales – Director of International & Latino Affairs at City of Indianapolis – Immigrant Welcome Center

Sheena Linville – Sheena Linville with the Office of Veteran Affairs

Lauren Rodriguez – Director of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety

