Inspiration
Home

Flood Sunday: Watch Over 25,000 People Get Baptized Together All Over The World

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
A parishioner emerges from the baptism pool during the fourth of five weekend conferences on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Santander Arena. Photo by Jeremy Drey

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Baptism is more than the act of having your body submerged in water. Baptism is the outward sign of an inward decision to give up the ways of your past life for a more fulfilled one. Once you have decided to give your life to God, being baptized is a choice that is made as a part of your journey after your salvation. Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma made a major impact on May 23, 2021, declaring it ‘Flood Sunday’.

On Flood Sunday over 25,000 individuals chose to take that next step into water baptism. Those that participated in this divine interruption from countries all over the world came to realize that, it’s Different Now. Your new life with Christ will never be the same as it was before. Watch Transformation Church’s Flood Sunday below…

13 Things The Bible Forbids (But You’ve Probably Done)

 

RELATED: Level Up: A Baptism Water Slide

RELATED: Wesley Morris Shares The Impact of his Mobile Baptism Pools 

RELATED: Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River

 

Flood Sunday: Watch Over 25,000 People Get Baptized Together All Over The World  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close