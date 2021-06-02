Indy
Marion Co. Health Dept. partners with schools to host mass vaccination clinic for 12 to 17-year-olds

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department is partnering with local schools to host mass vaccination clinics for students aged 12 to 17 years old.

The first clinic will be held on Wednesday, June 2 at North Central High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome and family members older than 17 can also be vaccinated at the same time. Parents can save time by pre-registering their children for the clinic at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Families attending Wednesday’s clinic at North Central High School are asked to enter the school through Door 26 South.

Parental or guardian consent is required for vaccine administration. Caregivers must be 18 or older.

Read more from WRTV here

Marion Co. Health Dept. partners with schools to host mass vaccination clinic for 12 to 17-year-olds  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

