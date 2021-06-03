Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is falling behind other states when it comes to getting residents vaccinated.

Health experts said we still need 1.5 million Hoosiers to get vaccinated before we reach the vaccination goal outlined by President Biden.

Health leaders said Indiana still has a long way to go before reaching herd immunity.

“If you define it by what President Biden said is the goal of 70% first doses by the Fourth of July, we are not going to get there. In fact, we are going to miss it by a wide margin,” Dr. Paul Calkins, Associate Chief Medical Executive at IU Health said.

Indiana falls behind other states in meeting President Biden's vaccination goal

