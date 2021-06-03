Community Connection Thursday June 3rd 2021
Join The Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Community Center For Their Grand Re-Opening and Juneteenth Celebration!
Sat, June 19th, 10:30 AM – 5:30 PM EDT
Location:
Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center
2990 West 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Phone Guest:
Casby Williams – Community Case Manager for the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center
“Get started today on a new career in as a Nursing Aide!”
– Presented by DrJessica Mosley
More info:
“We are committed to helping all patients – regardless of condition, environment and age – enjoy the highest quality of life. From skilled care to helping those with illnesses and disabilities to pediatric mental health development, Sovereign Care provides you with the care you deserve. Our Sovereign Care Representatives are available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, so assistance is always at your fingertips.”
Sovereign Care Medical Training Center: http://www.sovereigncaremtc.com/
Training Site:
4501 E. 32nd St.
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Miz CEO: http://mizceo.com/
Phone Guest:
Dr. Jessica Mosley – Owner of MIZ CEO Media Brand, Sovereign Care Medical Training Center, and @Deborah’s Place Home For Battered Women & Contributing Writer at Black Enterprise Magazine
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection.
Phone Guest:
Danny Bridges – Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer
