Indy
HomeIndy

Fishers Police Department is hiring, working to diversify force

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is hiring and working to diversify their force. The department is working to hire motivated officers and they’re trying to find candidates that represent the community they will serve.

“It is not just the typical white male that you see that makes a good police officer, it’s those different backgrounds and different experiences that really makes a good police officer,” Officer Jessica Stout, who has worked with the department for seven years said.

“We just want all groups of people because we serve all groups of people and all walks of life,” Officer Edgar Holmes added. Holmes said he always wanted to be a police officer. He grew up admiring his cousin who worked as an officer in Gary, Indiana. Now he’s doing the same in Fishers.

Holmes explained that working as a police officer is a very rewarding career. Right now, he is working to lead recruitment efforts for the department and recognizes the current make up of the department may not reflect the community they serve.

“I think that we are making strides to get there,” Holmes said. “I think we have done a great job over the past couple years trying to make that reflection.”

Holmes said the challenge they face is simply finding diverse applicants.

Read more from WRTV here

Fishers Police Department is hiring, working to diversify force  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close