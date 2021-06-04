PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is hiring and working to diversify their force. The department is working to hire motivated officers and they’re trying to find candidates that represent the community they will serve.

“It is not just the typical white male that you see that makes a good police officer, it’s those different backgrounds and different experiences that really makes a good police officer,” Officer Jessica Stout, who has worked with the department for seven years said.

“We just want all groups of people because we serve all groups of people and all walks of life,” Officer Edgar Holmes added. Holmes said he always wanted to be a police officer. He grew up admiring his cousin who worked as an officer in Gary, Indiana. Now he’s doing the same in Fishers.

Holmes explained that working as a police officer is a very rewarding career. Right now, he is working to lead recruitment efforts for the department and recognizes the current make up of the department may not reflect the community they serve.

“I think that we are making strides to get there,” Holmes said. “I think we have done a great job over the past couple years trying to make that reflection.”

Holmes said the challenge they face is simply finding diverse applicants.

Read more from WRTV here

Fishers Police Department is hiring, working to diversify force was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: