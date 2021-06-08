Get Up Erica
BET Sunday Best Alum, Latice Crawford Has “The Cure”

Songstress, Latice Crawford returns with new project, "The Cure"

She first stole the hearts of believers on BET’s singing competition “Sunday Best,” and now songstress, Latice Crawford returns with new project, “The Cure.” This new project features soul-striking ballads, like “Amazing” and “Something Special.” Crawford’s new music offers a soulful and melodic message to the people of Christ.

This new music I’m releasing is all about our common symptoms (our temptations, struggles, stumbling blocks on our journey, those pills we use to maintain or fill our voids.) My hope is that my music will simply help us identify our stuff, see that we all have the same issuesH, and that we all use a variation of the same resources. I hope that we can judge less, and come together to see, and ultimately find our common source, the cure, Jesus Christ,” Latice Crawford shares.

The New York native and Stellar Award nominated singer’s new EP, The Cure will feature six never before heard inspirational songs.

BET Sunday Best Alum, Latice Crawford Has "The Cure"

