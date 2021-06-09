Concerns of Indianapolis violence continue after woman said car was shot out multiple times

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The number of homicides in Indianapolis in 2021 so far is 114, and it’s not just deadly violence that’s increasing, but all violence, and it’s impacting families.

Tisharra Roberts, who lives near E. 34th Street and Shadeland Avenue, reached out to WRTV for help after she said her car was shot out four different times. The most recent happened Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m.

She is now worried for the safety of her family.

