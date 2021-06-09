Indy
HomeIndy

IHA says renters could be evicted for people not on lease living in apartments

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Families receiving rent assistance in Indianapolis could face eviction for the actions of people living in their apartments who are not on the lease.

WRTV Investigations learned that two men, one who died and another was wounded in the shooting at Beechwood Gardens Apartments on Monday in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue, were not on the lease connected to their address. Both men are reportedly from the Chicago area.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency will now enforce a rule it has ignored for years that mandates lease holders cannot have people not on the lease living in their apartments.

IHA Director John E. Hall said the head of household is always responsible for their guests. He added that it is a violation of rental assistance if a guest or household member is threatening public safety.

“So that can be subject to an emergency eviction through the courts after we terminate rental assistance,” Hall said.

Hall said tenants have due process and they will receive a letter calling for a hearing so they can explain their situation. The most serious outcome is the loss of rent assistance and eventual eviction.

Read more from WRTV here

IHA says renters could be evicted for people not on lease living in apartments  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close