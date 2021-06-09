Who’s The Most Hated NBA Player In Indiana? LeBron James

Indy
We will see how much the people hate LeBron when the movie "Space Jam 2: A New Legacy" is released in theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.

Indiana has had NBA players who became enemies due to our love for the Pacers. Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing come to mind. Hell, Indiana still hates Spike Lee and he is just a Knicks fan. In 2021, It’s only one player that could be as hated as those two on the court: LeBron James.

NBA Most Hated Map

Source: TV ONE / Geotagged Twitter Data

In a study done by SportsInsider.com, James is not only the most hated NBA player in Indiana, he is the most hated in the country. 24 states dislike the 4-time NBA champion. James is followed by Kyrie Irving (18), James Harden (3), Kevin Durant (3), Russell Westbrook (1), and former Pacer Paul George (1. Who hates Paul George in Arizona?).

It’s not a shock that LeBron would be the most hated player in the NBA. He is the most popular and with 4 titles, multiple MVP’s and a knack for getting other start players to join him, it’s easy to hate on LeBron. However, who leads the NBA in jersey sales? You guessed it: LeBron James.

We will see how much the people hate LeBron when the movie “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy” is released in theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.

The sequel to the classic live-action slash animated feature Space Jam has a summer release date, and a new trailer for the film featuring LeBron James just dropped. The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy shows off King James, Don Cheadle, and a host of familiar cartoon favorites who all look ready to ball. The new trailer dropped Saturday morning (April 3) and features James being transformed into a larger-than-life cartoon version of himself, meeting up with the likes of Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam, and more. The sequel nearly didn't get made and has been completely wrapped since 2019 but daylight is on the horizon as the film has both a theater release date and will be coming to HBO Max for a limited run free of charge to paying subscribers. James plays himself, a basketball legend and global superstar, and is joined by Cedric Joe who plays his fictional son, Dom, who doesn't want to be like his father and become a hoops star but instead wants to develop video games. LeBron and Dom are trapped in a virtual reality realm by Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle. The only way for LeBron and Dom to get home is to take on a fearsome basketball squad with Bugs, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and other Looney Tunes legends to take out Al-G's Goon squad. Some well-known characters from the vast expanse of Warner Bros. will also star, which include the likes of the Iron Giant, King Kong, and some zany characters from the Hanna-Barbera wheelhouse. Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on July 16 and will air for 30 days on HBO Max.

