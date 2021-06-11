Take The Survey to Let The Urban League Know Where The $100 Million Grant From Lilly Endowment, Inc. Should Go To Help Indy?

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

What/Where Should The $100 Million Grant From Lilly Endowment, Inc. to the Indianapolis Urban League Go Towards?

The Indianapolis Urban League Wants To Hear From You! What Would Best Benefit Our Community?

Learn More About The Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Renewal Initiative: https://www.indplsul.org/national-urban-league-receives-100-million-grant-for-place-base-quality-of-life-initiative/?fbclid=IwAR3OqpWgQPXUJ1XY2ny5I7Dad9_Vgsca3xgqt7ZWv5_mC68uLmajQzXpYVg

