Indy
HomeIndy

Indy restarts ‘Safe Summer’ events Friday nights

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The City of Indianapolis is launching its third annual Safe Summer program Friday, aimed at engaging teenagers in safe, productive activities while school is out.

The program began with 900 participants aged 13-18 in 2019, according to city officials. It still ran during the pandemic with 400 teens and is returning for a third year.

Events happen every Friday night from 7-10 p.m. at Bethel Park, Frederick Douglass Park and Municipal Gardens. Community partners include IMPD.

Activities include a basketball tournament, “Trap and Paint” (a painting course set to trap or hip-hop music), a talent show from Voice Corp, gym events from the Boys and Girls Club, career courses and a “Know Your Rights” class.

It also hosts a program called “Guns Down Gloves Up,” where teens learn boxing to help them release energy or resolve conflict safely.

That event is right in line with Safe Summer’s mission, according to Shonna Majors, Indianapolis Community Violence Reduction director.

“We have a high rate of violence in the city and we want to make sure the kids out of school actually have a place to enjoy themselves and not worry about gun violence,” said Majors. “And as they continue to grow, they may run into a conflict and say, ‘Hey, I remember you from Safe Summer and this guy is cool.”

The program runs until Aug. 3. It’s free and according to Majors is a “show up” not a “sign up” event.

Safe Summer leaders are also still looking for volunteers to help manage events. Email OPHS@indy.gov to learn more.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Source: WISHTV

 

Indy restarts ‘Safe Summer’ events Friday nights  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close