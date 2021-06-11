Indy
Colts QB Carson Wentz Announces Baby #2

NFL: MAY 27 Colts OTA

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

 

One of the newest additions to the Colts family just made an announcement about a new addition to their family!  New Colts QB Carson Wentz took to social media to share that a baby is on the way.  Wentz is used to wearing a jersey with the number 11 on it, but he and his family wore matching number 2 jerseys to celebrate the second baby.  Wentz said in his post, “#2 should be fun 😎

Our fam is so excited and can’t wait to meet Hadley’s little sibling later this year”.  Congratulations to the Wentz family! Swipe to see all the amazing family photos from Carson’s IG.

 

Colts QB Carson Wentz Announces Baby #2  was originally published on radionowindy.com

