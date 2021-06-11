Colts QB Carson Wentz Announces Baby #2

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

One of the newest additions to the Colts family just made an announcement about a new addition to their family! New Colts QB Carson Wentz took to social media to share that a baby is on the way. Wentz is used to wearing a jersey with the number 11 on it, but he and his family wore matching number 2 jerseys to celebrate the second baby. Wentz said in his post, “#2 should be fun

Our fam is so excited and can’t wait to meet Hadley’s little sibling later this year”. Congratulations to the Wentz family! Swipe to see all the amazing family photos from Carson’s IG.

