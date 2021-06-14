Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

BMI Trailblazers 2021: 20 Most Performed Gospel Songs Revealed

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards 2021 honorees are in and they include Donald Lawrence and Sir the Baptist with Song of the Year for “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” which was performed by Le’Andria Johnson and Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers. Kanye West even won Songwriter of the Year for “Hands On,” “On God,” and “Selah” off his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. While those songs earned top spots in the ranking, many more artists were recognized for the impact of their songs throughout 2020. Take a look at the 20 most performed gospel songs of the year below!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

  1. “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” Donald Lawrence & Sir The Baptist
  2. “Alright” Fred Hammond & Asaph A. Ward
  3. “Big” Curtiss Glenn
  4. “Hands On” Fred Hammond & Kanye West
  5. “I Love Him” Renee Spearman
  6. “I Made It Out” Pastor John P. Kee
  7. “If God/Nothing But The Blood” Natalie Lauren Sims
  8. “I’m All In” Maranda Curtis & Asaph A. Ward
  9. “Just For Me” Kirk Franklin
  10. “Keep The Faith” Charles Jenkins
  11. “Oh How Good It Is” Chris Byrd
  12. “On God” Pierre Bourne, Michael Cameone Cerda, Kanye West & Cydel C. Young
  13. “Pull Us Through” Jermaine Dolly
  14. “Selah” Kanye West, E.Vax, Allison Jeffrey Lavalley, No Malice, Pusha T, Cydel C. Young
  15. “Unstoppable” Makeba Riddick
  16. “Victory” J Drew Sheard II
  17. “Wide As The Sky” Jonas Myrin
  18. “Won’t Let Go” Travis Greene
  19. “You Don’t Know” Zacardi Cortez, Kerry Douglas & Ay Ron Ronnell Lewis
  20. “You’re Doing It All Again” Todd Dulaney

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

YouTube Pre BET Awards Showcase

7 Gospel Rappers You Should Be Following

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Gospel Rappers You Should Be Following

Continue reading 7 Gospel Rappers You Should Be Following

7 Gospel Rappers You Should Be Following

The face of Christian music is always changing and it's a change we welcome. Not only has traditional gospel music evolved, but the hip-hop genre of it did, too. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) There was a time when gospel rappers were frowned upon, but consumers' horizons have opened up and the variety of artists and music keep flowing. Literally! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! From Wande to Parris Chariz, to newcomers like Hulvey, below is a look at 7 gospel rappers you should be following. HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

BMI Trailblazers 2021: 20 Most Performed Gospel Songs Revealed  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close