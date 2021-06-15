PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Flanner House Is Celebrating Juneteenth With The Grand Opening Of The Ujamma Bookstore & The Second Anniversary Of The Cleo Bodega’s and Cafe. – June 19th 2-5pm

Learn More About The Flanner House: https://www.flannerhouse.org/

Flanner House Programs: Food justice Economic Development Seniors Program Center For Working Families Child Development Center AND MORE!

Flanner House Mission: “To support, advocate for and empower individuals, children and families by applying educational, social and economic resources that move members of the community towards stabilization, and self-sufficiency.”

Phone Guest: Brandon Cosby – Executive Director, Flanner House of Indianapolis

