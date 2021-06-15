Community Connection
Flanner House Is Celebrating Juneteenth With The Grand Opening Of The Ujamma Bookstore & The Second Anniversary Of The Cleo Bodega’s and Cafe. – June 19th 2-5pm

Flanner House Is Celebrating Juneteenth With The Grand Opening
Of The Ujamma Bookstore & The Second Anniversary Of The Cleo Bodega’s and Cafe.
– June 19th 2-5pm
Learn More About The Flanner House: https://www.flannerhouse.org/
Flanner House Programs:
Food justice
Economic Development
Seniors Program
Center For Working Families
Child Development Center
AND MORE!
Flanner House Mission:
“To support, advocate for and empower individuals, children and families by applying educational, social and economic resources that move members of the community towards stabilization, and self-sufficiency.”
Phone Guest:
Brandon Cosby – Executive Director, Flanner House of Indianapolis

