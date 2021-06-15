PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORUM Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Andy Mattingly Joins Us To Talk All About Money!

Call in with your questions about: Mortgages Interest Rates Bids On Houses ETC.

Forum Credit Union: https://forumcu.com/?utm_source=wish&utm_medium=sem&utm_campaign=forum&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIibzRwqWa8QIVDmKGCh17gwhHEAAYASAAEgJ82vD_BwE&fbclid=IwAR2gg48Htmhp6RwuBb0yTsGQrHcYBbmPZf0JcGItPYIAAtqqJDbINLtXYxM Phone Guest: Andy Mattingly – FORUM Credit Union Chief Operating Officer (COO)

