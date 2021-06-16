Community Connection Tuesday June 15th 2021
Flanner House Is Celebrating Juneteenth With The Grand Opening
Of The Ujamma Bookstore & The Second Anniversary Of The Cleo Bodega’s and Cafe.
– June 19th 2-5pm
Learn More About The Flanner House: https://www.flannerhouse.org/
Flanner House Programs:
Food justice
Economic Development
Seniors Program
Center For Working Families
Child Development Center
AND MORE!
Flanner House Mission:
“To support, advocate for and empower individuals, children and families by applying educational, social and economic resources that move members of the community towards stabilization, and self-sufficiency.”
Phone Guest:
Brandon Cosby – Executive Director, Flanner House of Indianapolis
FORUM Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Andy Mattingly Joined Us To Talk All About Money!
We Spoke On:
Mortgages
Interest Rates
Bids On Houses
ETC.
Forum Credit Union: https://forumcu.com/?utm_source=wish&utm_medium=sem&utm_campaign=forum&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIibzRwqWa8QIVDmKGCh17gwhHEAAYASAAEgJ82vD_BwE&fbclid=IwAR2UNhN0A1tE0KGoJayDKaA-KlDXCKoQXpV68Z3G2W_D02KVLH9u_Dyj2ts
Phone Guest:
Andy Mattingly – FORUM Credit Union Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Also On AM 1310: The Light: