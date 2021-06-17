Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since Being A Brand Ambassador With WW

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 - Hollywood Party Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

After giving birth to her baby boy Win, Ciara decided to address her weight loss goals with the “slow and steady wins the race” mindset. The singer joined WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), as a healthy way to shed the baby weight. Throughout her journey she’s provided the public with updates on her progress. The “Level Up” singer just announced on the WW Instagram page that she has successfully circled back to her pre-baby weight.

 

Via the WW page Ciara said, “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight! I’m so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it! I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself. Join me! ww.com/ciara ⁣”

⁣⁣

During Ciara’s last update in May, she shared that her final goal is to tackle the last 10 lbs. For anyone who has ever had a weight loss goal in mind, they know the last couple of pounds are the hardest to shed. It often requires more effort and stricter dieting plans. But with WW, you’re able to indulge in life’s guilty pleasures while balancing health and wellness. Ciara was the perfect brand ambassador to highlight the WW mission.

What do you think? Does Ciara’s 39-lb weight loss journey inspire you to give WW a try?

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Is 10 Lbs Shy Of Her Post Baby Weight Loss Goal After Partnering With WW As A Brand Ambassador

Ciara Updates Fans On WW Weight Loss Progress

 

Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since Being A Brand Ambassador With WW  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close