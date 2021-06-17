Community Connection
The 35th Black and Minority Health Fair 2021 Sunday July 18th Noon – 6PM

The Indiana State Department of Health‘s Office of Minority Health Join Us To Announce The 35th Black and Minority Health Fair 2021
Sunday – July 18th, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Indianapolis Convention Center
A Part Of Indiana Black Expo, Inc. and Summer Celebration
For Transportation to the Black Minority Health Fair, You Can Call:
888-673-0002
“IBE’s annual Summer Celebration provides the setting for the world’s most expansive health screening event targeting African Americans and minorities. The Black & Minority Health Fair is staged by the Indiana State Department of Health at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Thousands of individuals, many of whom are elderly and/or indigent, have access to more than $2,000 in screenings and examinations at no cost. Demonstrations, presentations, an interactive stage, and distribution of information are also features of this important highlight of every summer.”
Phone Guests:
Dr. Antoniette Holt – Director, ISDH Office of Minority Health
Dr. Linsay Weaver – ISDH Chief Medical Officer

