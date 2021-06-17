The 35th Black and Minority Health Fair 2021 Sunday July 18th Noon – 6PM

CLOSE
The Indiana State Department of Health‘s Office of Minority Health Join Us To Announce The 35th Black and Minority Health Fair 2021
Sunday – July 18th, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Indianapolis Convention Center
A Part Of Indiana Black Expo, Inc. and Summer Celebration
For Transportation to the Black Minority Health Fair, You Can Call:
888-673-0002
“IBE’s annual Summer Celebration provides the setting for the world’s most expansive health screening event targeting African Americans and minorities. The Black & Minority Health Fair is staged by the Indiana State Department of Health at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Thousands of individuals, many of whom are elderly and/or indigent, have access to more than $2,000 in screenings and examinations at no cost. Demonstrations, presentations, an interactive stage, and distribution of information are also features of this important highlight of every summer.”
Find more on the Event Here: https://summercelebration.net/calendar-of-events/
Phone Guests:
Dr. Antoniette Holt – Director, ISDH Office of Minority Health
Dr. Linsay Weaver – ISDH Chief Medical Officer
