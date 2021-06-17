Get Up Erica
Shontelle Norman Beatty Plays Us Her Holy Banger “Jesus Will Fix It”

If there’s one thing we know about faith, it’s that Jesus can and will fix anything if you believe. That’s the message in Shontelle Norman Beatty’s latest holy banger “Jesus Will Fix It,” and the Gospel music sensation blessed Erica Campbell with a quick chat to discuss the song and other topics of interest.

With “Jesus Will Fix It,” Shontelle is able to captivate the trials and tribulations we go through on the daily and makes it all seem fixable if you just stick with keeping Jesus in your life. The song, although upbeat in nature, also stood as something Shontelle herself could use during the hard ordeal of overcoming a positive COVID-19 diagnosis just days after the song was originally recorded back in October 2020.

Enjoy Erica’s conversation with Shontelle Norman Beatty above, and check out the lyric video for “Jesus Will Fix It” below in case you need an uplifting tune to sing along to:

