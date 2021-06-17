Indy
HomeIndy

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Reported in West Indiana

If you felt the ground shake you wasn't alone.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Aerial view of Indianapolis downtown Indiana

Source: pawel.gaul / Getty

If you felt the ground shake you wasn’t alone.

An Earthquake registering 3.8 on the richter scale shook west Indiana on Thursday (June 17th) around 3:15pm. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered about 2 miles west of Bloomingdale in Parke County. Reports also suggest that people from Muncie, Sheridan and Fountain County and others may have felt the ground shake. The Chicago Tribune reports that the quake was felt as far as the Chicagoland area and Southern Michigan.

Earthquakes around the size of 3.8 typically doesn’t do much damage, if any.

Related: TV Anchor Loses Cool and Becomes Internet Sensation After an Earthquake Hit Los Angeles!

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Reported in West Indiana  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close