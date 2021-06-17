Police Riot Team Resigns After Fellow Officer Indicted For Alleged Assault During Protest

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 4:18 p.m. ET, June 10, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Martha White, a freedom fighter of the last century died on June 5 at the age of 99, the Associated Press reports. White's refusal to give up her seat on a crowded Baton Rouge, Lousisiana, bus after a hard day of work in 1953 helped launch a mass bus boycott in the capital city. White was later joined by another Black woman domestic worker and civil rights activist Rev. T.J. Jemison, who helped reinforce that White was within her legal right due to a recently passed ordinance that desegregated buses. https://twitter.com/MayorBroome/status/1401953618731966464?s=20 The movement also provided a framework for the Montgomery Bus Boycott after Rosa Parks refused to move to the designated "colored" seating on a city bus two years later in 1955. Sanyika Shakur, a former street gang leader known as "Monster" Kody Scott who reformed his life of crime as detailed in a memoir he wrote in prison that shot to the top of the New York Times Best Selling list of books, has died, HipHopWired reported. Neither the date nor cause of death was immediately announced. https://twitter.com/Bossip/status/1402402295015485452?s=20 Shakur was able to turn his life around following a murderous existence as a member of the notorious Crips gang in South Central Los Angeles and become a motivational speaker. The converted Muslim once admitted during a high-profile interview on "60 Minutes" that he relished the role of being a respected and reputed gang leader who was feared and could give orders -- including to kill -- with obedient impunity. The same man who said he had killed multiple people was also notable for his undeniable charisma, charm and introspective intelligence, as displayed in the "60 Minutes" interview he conducted as his autobiography, "Monster: The Autobiography of an L.A. Gang Member," was being released in 1993. During the interview -- which was conducted from prison while he was serving a seven-year sentence -- Shakur shrewdly questioned whether his offenses were any worse than, say, Oliver North's war crimes for which the National Security Council staff member got no prison time for his Iran–Contra crimes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si9nDIN4Iuw Born Kody Scott in 1963, Shakur described his gang-affiliated life in cinematic terms while living an insulated lifestyle within South Central while engaging in turf wars over what he would later describe as a duel for respect based on "nothing." The New York Times called Shakur's autobiography "shockingly raw" in a book review in 1993, and anyone who has read it must surely agree. One of the more tame passages underscores how ruthless of a lifestyle Shakur and his fellow Eight-Tray Crips were living. "Only when I had put work in could I feel good that day, otherwise I couldn't sleep," Shakur wrote in his book. "Work does not always constitute shooting someone, though this is the ultimate. Anything from wallbangin' (writing your set name on a wall, advertising) to spitting on someone to fighting -- it's all work. And I was a hard worker." Shakur's ability to reform his life from negative to positive was nothing short of remarkable. Moguldum called "Monster" a must-read and named it as one of the top 10 books that helped scale political and cultural consciousness in the 1990s. Shakur maintained that he remained a target of law enforcement even after reforming his lifestyle. It was in that context that Shakur was arrested in 2007 for, as NPR reported, "allegedly breaking into a man's home in December and beating him in order to steal his car." At the time, Shakur was on the LAPD's most wanted list. Then-Los Angeles Police Chief William Bratton all but rejoiced at the arrest. Shakur once explained in vivid detail during an interview with BET how he got his nickname. "The name came from a beating that I had given a guy," Shakur said. "We had robbed him, and the dude hit me in the face. Then we chased him and beat him, and stomped him and disfigured him. And the pigs, police, were saying that whoever had did this to this cat was a monster. And the look on the people's faces when I came back to the hood that night — it was just power. And I felt it. And I just took that name." Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.