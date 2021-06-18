Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

4 Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Juneteenth Banner

Source: Radio One Indianapolis / Radio One Digital

Starting today, June 18, 20201, Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the legislation that recognizes June 19 as the day that ended slavery in the United States.

Juneteeth comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth” and originally started as a celebration in Texas. U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Now that Juneteenth is being recognized nationally, here are some ways to celebrate over the weekend.

1. Learn the full history.

If Juneteenth is new to you or your family, it would be great to learn more about the history of the holiday to truly understand.  There are many resources that explain the events leading up to the holiday and how slaves in Texas were working an extra two years before knowing they were free. The best thing to do is to check out documentaries or reading books to learn more. Then once you learn, educate, and spread your knowledge to others.

SEE: The History Of Juneteenth Explained

2. Attend local events in your city.

Now that the holiday is more well known, you can attend local festivals. Check local listings to find ways in your city to celebrate.  Find concerts, parades, and places where there will be coming together to celebrate the day whether it’s in person or virtually.

SEE ALSO: 5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

3. Have a celebration with family and friends.

As African-Americans in the modern-day civil rights movement, most people have agreed to cancel the Fourth of July Independence Day and replacing it with Juneteenth. With big holidays, we use it as a time to fellowship with our family and friends usually in a cookout.  Treat Juneteenth like any other holiday and gather with your people to celebrate together and remember everything our ancestors went through for us to be here today. Get some food, music, and have a great time.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

4. Support Black businesses.

Buying any product or service from a black business is one of the best ways to support our people on Juneteenth. Black-owned businesses have started to create sales around the holiday, making it the perfect time to support.  If you’re strapped for cash, you can always share or refer someone to a black business instead.

SEE ALSO: Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

4 Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close