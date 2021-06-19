Good News
HomeGood News

Mobile’s First Black Women-Owned Community-Focused Mental Health Center Opens

“Mental health in the Black community is very stigmatized,” said Yin Yang Wellness Center co-founder Afiya Hooker.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Two Black women entrepreneurs are on a mission to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health in the Black community and are making history in the process. According to NBC 15, Afiya Hooker and Joanna Johnson recently opened Mobile’s first Black-owned community mental health center.

The center—dubbed Yin Yang Wellness Center—opened its doors in May. Aware of the disparities regarding the accessibility to mental health resources that disproportionately impact the Black community Johnson and Hooker, both licensed professional counselors, wanted to cultivate a safe space for people to embark on their journeys towards restoration. The women are putting the focus on using cultural competency as a vessel to help individuals heal. Yin Yang Wellness Center offers clinical hypnotherapy, individual counseling, group counseling, marriage and couples counseling and family counseling. The center is open to people from all walks of life.

“Mental health in the Black community is very stigmatized. I am very proud that at my own private practice. I have 97 percent BPOC clients but we still have a lot of work to do,” Hooker said in a statement, according to the news outlet. Johnson added they launched the center to “care for all of the mental health needs of other people in the community.” The Yin Yang Wellness Center also gives back by providing underserved families with clothing, toys and other items.

Black women are carrying on the legacy of driving change in their communities. Last year, the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness made history by opening Dane County’s first wellness center designed for women of color. The organization was determined to develop a physical location to provide an array of programming that would be instrumental in combating racial health disparities.

SEE ALSO:

Black Women’s Health And Wellness Center Opens In Wisconsin

Social Entrepreneur Opens Ohio’s First Black-Owned Breast Cancer Center To Honor His Late Mother

Juneteenth Marked With Celebrations And Marches In Cities Across America

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

10 photos Launch gallery

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Continue reading Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Although people are becoming increasingly aware of the annual Juneteenth holiday, there is still a good portion of the populace who are undoubtedly unfamiliar with the observation of Black Liberation Day. The current racial reckoning enveloping the U.S. has pushed Juneteenth, which recognizes the official end of slavery in the United States, to unimaginable levels of relevance. That was especially true this week as President Joe Biden was set to sign legislation to make Juneteenth an official national holiday after both chambers of Congress each passed bills nearly unanimously. MORE: Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth And still, despite the momentum Juneteenth has enjoyed in recent years, culminating this week, most Americans know little to nothing about the holiday. A new poll has hammered home that point and then some, underscoring the context in which Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Politicians prioritized making it a national holiday while the voters who put them in office aren't exactly sure what it's all about in the first place, the poll found. The Gallup poll got really granular results, finding that just 28 percent of adults in the U.S. know "nothing at all" about Juneteenth. Thirty-four percent know "a little bit," 25% know "some" and just 12% know "a lot." Perhaps even more notable is how the poll found that a relatively low number of Black adults (37%) know "a lot" about Juneteenth. Thirty-two percent of Black adults know "some," 27% know "a little bit" and 4% know "nothing at all." Black adults represented the biggest share of demographics polled who knew the most about Juneteenth. Now that Juneteenth is actually a national holiday, something has got to give when it comes to Americans informing themselves about the annual commemoration. And what better way to learn about something than to read about it? MORE: Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today Luckily for everybody, there is no shortage of books that have been written about Juneteenth, both recently and decades ago, and intended for a wide range of audiences, including children. And with the current Republican-led wave of laws forbidding critical race theory to be taught in schools, depending on students to learn about Juneteenth from their teachers is an option that has been all but eliminated, making the availability of books written about Juneteenth that much more valuable -- and necessary. Are you among those who want to learn more about Juneteenth? If so, chances are that you are far from alone. Scroll down and keep reading to find 10 books about Juneteenth to learn more about the new national holiday also known as Black Liberation Day.

Mobile’s First Black Women-Owned Community-Focused Mental Health Center Opens  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close