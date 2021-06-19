Good News
HomeGood News

Getty Images Launches Initiative To Digitize Historical HBCU Photos

“Photographic collections housed in HBCUs from the 20th Century focus on the notion of photography as biography and helped shape the fabric of African American identities,” said grant judge Dr. Deborah Willis.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Each historically Black college and university embodies its own rich cultural and historical significance, and a new project will put the focus on preserving imagery that gives a lens into the legacies of these educational pillars. Getty Images is providing grants for the digitization of historic HBCU images.

The $500,000 endowment is a collaborative initiative being led by the Getty Family, Getty Images and Stand Together; a philanthropic organization that is centered on eradicating socioeconomic barriers in education, business and government. Through the grant, two historically Black colleges and universities will have up to 100,000 archived images digitized. The imagery will be added to Getty’s HBCU Photo Collection where 50 percent of the proceeds will go to the HBCU grant recipients, 30 percent will be reinvested into the Getty Images Photo Archive Grants for HBCUs initiative, and the remaining 20 percent will support HBCU scholarships. The visual assets will also be featured in the Getty Images Black History & Culture Collection which is slated to launch later this year.

The recipients will be selected by a collective of leaders from nonprofits and companies dedicated to advancing racial equity and capturing poignant Black stories. “Photographic collections housed in HBCU’s from the 20th Century focus on the notion of photography as biography and helped shape the fabric of African American identities,” grant judge Dr. Deborah Willis, Academic Director, Professor & Chair, NYU Tisch School of the Arts, said in a statement. “These collections explore the cultural values, educational and religious traditions, as well as perceptions of Black communities through to the 21st Century. Collective and individual memories are the foundation of these photographs highlighting the classrooms, student activities on campus, scientific explorations, art practices, and the making of portraits from college presidents to teachers and visitors to the campuses. The Getty Images Photo Archive Grants for HBCUs is an essential part of the ongoing documentation and preservation of Black images at HBCUs.”

This isn’t the only initiative focused on preserving the history of HBCUs. In February, the National Trust donated $650,000 to HBCUs to preserve historic buildings on their campuses.

SEE ALSO:

HBCUs Receive Grants To Preserve Historic Campus Buildings

Clark Atlanta University Unveils Program For Future HBCU Presidents

Juneteenth Marked With Celebrations And Marches In Cities Across America

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

10 photos Launch gallery

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Continue reading Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Although people are becoming increasingly aware of the annual Juneteenth holiday, there is still a good portion of the populace who are undoubtedly unfamiliar with the observation of Black Liberation Day. The current racial reckoning enveloping the U.S. has pushed Juneteenth, which recognizes the official end of slavery in the United States, to unimaginable levels of relevance. That was especially true this week as President Joe Biden was set to sign legislation to make Juneteenth an official national holiday after both chambers of Congress each passed bills nearly unanimously. MORE: Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth And still, despite the momentum Juneteenth has enjoyed in recent years, culminating this week, most Americans know little to nothing about the holiday. A new poll has hammered home that point and then some, underscoring the context in which Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Politicians prioritized making it a national holiday while the voters who put them in office aren't exactly sure what it's all about in the first place, the poll found. The Gallup poll got really granular results, finding that just 28 percent of adults in the U.S. know "nothing at all" about Juneteenth. Thirty-four percent know "a little bit," 25% know "some" and just 12% know "a lot." Perhaps even more notable is how the poll found that a relatively low number of Black adults (37%) know "a lot" about Juneteenth. Thirty-two percent of Black adults know "some," 27% know "a little bit" and 4% know "nothing at all." Black adults represented the biggest share of demographics polled who knew the most about Juneteenth. Now that Juneteenth is actually a national holiday, something has got to give when it comes to Americans informing themselves about the annual commemoration. And what better way to learn about something than to read about it? MORE: Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today Luckily for everybody, there is no shortage of books that have been written about Juneteenth, both recently and decades ago, and intended for a wide range of audiences, including children. And with the current Republican-led wave of laws forbidding critical race theory to be taught in schools, depending on students to learn about Juneteenth from their teachers is an option that has been all but eliminated, making the availability of books written about Juneteenth that much more valuable -- and necessary. Are you among those who want to learn more about Juneteenth? If so, chances are that you are far from alone. Scroll down and keep reading to find 10 books about Juneteenth to learn more about the new national holiday also known as Black Liberation Day.

Getty Images Launches Initiative To Digitize Historical HBCU Photos  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close