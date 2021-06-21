Indy
Graffiti Alley artwork returning to Fountain Square

FOUNTAIN SQUARE — Bright colors and murals are returning to a well-known area of Fountain Square.

Earlier this month, crews painted over artwork in Graffiti Alley. The building’s owner told WRTV it was a miscommunication, and artists were welcome to recreate their murals.

On Saturday, that process began.

“The evolution of the alley happened over a long period of time and to see it all come together at once is a different way of making art. I think we’re up for a different wall, a new experience all together,” street artist Matthew Aaron said.

Graffiti Alley artwork returning to Fountain Square  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

