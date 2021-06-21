Indianapolis Burger Week kicks off June 21

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Hamburger loving Hoosiers have the chance to try a variety of burgers across the city during Indianapolis Burger Week.

Nearly 20 restaurants are participating, and each restaurant will offer a burger for $6.

Restaurant owners like Terry Anthony of The Block Bistro and Grill are encouraging residents to get out and try a variety of restaurants.

“Whatever side of town you’re on, it doesn’t matter. We’d love to have you at The Block, but if you can’t get to The Block, find somewhere you can go and enjoy Indy Burger Week,” Anthony said. “It’s an opportunity as we begin to reopen and people get back downtown and back to work for us to say thank you for supporting us.”

Tony Frank, organizer of Indianapolis Burger Week, says it gives people a chance to re-visit an old favorite restaurant or try somewhere new.

“The hope for Indy Burger Week is to give some restaurants who have been struggling through the pandemic a lift, a week of heightened sales in a slower time period,” Frank said. “The one thing you have to do is eat three times, at least twice, and if there’s a burger promotion going on, why not get out and support these different places and try something new.”

