Indianapolis Burger Week kicks off June 21

“Whatever side of town you’re on, it doesn’t matter. We’d love to have you at The Block, but if you can’t get to The Block, find somewhere you can go and enjoy Indy Burger Week,” Anthony said. “It’s an opportunity as we begin to reopen and people get back downtown and back to work for us to say thank you for supporting us.”

Tony Frank, organizer of Indianapolis Burger Week, says it gives people a chance to re-visit an old favorite restaurant or try somewhere new.

“The hope for Indy Burger Week is to give some restaurants who have been struggling through the pandemic a lift, a week of heightened sales in a slower time period,” Frank said. “The one thing you have to do is eat three times, at least twice, and if there’s a burger promotion going on, why not get out and support these different places and try something new.”

