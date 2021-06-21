Fatherless Father’s Day luncheon unites kids without male role models

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Many people spent Sunday with their fathers on Father’s Day, but some did not. A community leader held a Fatherless Father’s Day Luncheon, geared toward boys who lack male role models in their life.

“The youngsters really don’t have anyone to fall back on,” said Larry Jones.

And that’s the problem folks who spent their lunch at Blended Family Event Center in Indianapolis feel.

“They can easily fall into traps out here, certain traps, and if you don’t have anybody to talk to sometimes it can be kind of hectic for them,” said Jones. “They’re up against a lot these days as opposed to when I was young.”

The owner of Righteous Enterprise Roofing and Construction has made it his mission to mentor young men in the community and teach them life skills.

“It’s time to step up. Our youth is at hand and we’re letting it get out of our hands,” said Sean Jointer, Righteous Enterprise Roofing and Construction owner. “I’m just bringing awareness that we can bring together resources and give back to the community in a good timely manner.”

