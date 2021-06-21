CLOSE
Indiana Donor Network Answers Our Caller’s Questions On Becoming a Donor!
“More than 100,000 men, women and children nationally are waiting right now for an organ transplant. 25% of those waiting are African American. Over 1,000 of those waiting are Hoosiers. As a registered donor, you can be the reason a life is saved, a debilitating injury is healed, eyesight is restored.”
Learn More About Donating Here:
Phone Guests:
Elliott Stubblefield – Indiana Donor Network‘s Multicultural Community Outreach Coordinator
William Lewis – Husband of Donor
